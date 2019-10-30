Wet Halloween: Strong to severe storms possible

Rain will return to the area over the next several days. Unfortunately, Halloween will be wet, with the potential for severe weather too.

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered showers will move in by mid-late afternoon, becoming heavy after sunset through the night.

THURSDAY:

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire viewing area in a risk level 2 (out of 5) for severe weather on Thursday, which means scattered strong to severe storms are expected.

Right now, we expect a few on/off showers in the morning, and scattered showers to move in later in the afternoon. Heavier rain will then move in around sunset. The greatest concern for severe weather will be in the afternoon and evening, with the passage of the front. The time frame of concern is from 5:00 p.m. through 11:00 p.m. – in other words, right at the busiest trick-or-treating time.

Timing may change slightly—stay tuned for the latest updates.

The biggest threat with the front will be strong damaging wind gusts, over 50 mph. possible, as well as heavy rain which could lead to localized flooding and frequent lightning. There is the possibility of a tornado, so it is best we all stay on high alert.

1-1.5" of rain will fall Wednesday evening through Thursday night. Locally higher amounts up to 2" can't be ruled out. Localized flooding is also a concern, especially for poor drainage areas. Make sure leaves are cleared from drains.

HALLOWEEN IMPACTS:

In some parts of West Virginia, like Charleston and Huntington, towns have officially pushed back Halloween festivities to Saturday to avoid the storms.

In the Shenandoah Valley, some community members started a petition calling for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, and Page County to push trick-or-treating back to November 1. In our area, though, trick-or-treating tends to largely be up to individual communities and families, except for organized events like trunk-or-treats.



It is always a good idea to have a severe weather plan in place. Know where you would take shelter from a tornado. Basements are ideal, but if you do not have access to a basement, go to the lowest level of your home away from windows, with as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

