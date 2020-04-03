Weyers Cave family creates 'Math Mile' for the whole neighborhood

Since Governor Ralph Northam closed schools across the state to slow the spread of COVID-19, Virginia Prickett has been spending more time with her son, working on schoolwork.

Prickett said her son's teacher at Clymore Elementary has been great at sending out materials for students to work on, but she said he got bored of staying inside doing the work.

That's when she got the idea to take the learning outside.

"I thought, what if we created something for everybody in the neighborhood to do and solve and create a cryptic adventure that sends them to other places in our neighborhood?" Prickett said.

Prickett and her son started the 'Math Mile' in the Harshbarger neighborhood in Weyers Cave, with the first equation starting at Harper St. and Lofton Dr.

There are 135 basic math problems along the road, written in chalk. Each answer, which would be a number from 1-26, corresponds with a letter in the alphabet. The number one would correspond with the letter 'A,' two would be 'B' and so forth.

Once you reach the end of the mile, you'll have a word or phrase that will direct you to another area of the neighborhood.

One of the destinations is a "zoo" of animals drawn in chalk. Everyone who gets to the zoo can add their own animal. There is also a walking "art gallery" of people's portraits that are drawn in chalk as well.

"A lot of people are getting stuck inside, and it's affecting their mental health. If you go outside and just enjoy what's around you, it's going to help you and make you feel better.," Prickett said.