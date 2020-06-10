What next school year could look like for Rockingham County and others in Valley

Rockingham County Superintendent Dr. Oscar Scheikl tells WHSV that the county will follow state guidelines, but customize its own reopening plan.

Dr. Scheikl said as part of Phase 2 of the state's plan to reopen schools, the county will have to decide which students should return to in-person learning first.

"Students with disabilities that need to be in the building, maybe all students who need access to specific services, students without an internet connection that can't participate remotely and of course others as well," Scheikl said Tuesday. "But you have to basically decide if you can only have a limited number of students in the building, who should that be?"

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced the phased approach to reopen schools this summer on Tuesday.

"To be clear, all Virginia schools will open for students next year," Northam said. "But the school experience will look very different."

Northam described Phase 1 as virtual learning and said Phase 2 can start now, allowing schools to offer in person instruction for certain students.

"Schools may offer in person instruction for preschool through third graders and English language learners," Northam said. "They can also provide in person instruction for students with disabilities. It also means school based summer camps may operate with some restrictions."

Phase 3 of the governor's plan can allow schools to shift to in-person instruction with distancing enforced.

Scheikl expects a full plan in early July, but said that everything is subject to change.

"We don't need to know on June 10, what August 25 looks like, because we simply don't know," Scheikl said.

As for sports, which normally draw a lot of students to schools in the summer for practices, Scheikl tells WHSV there will be a VHSL meeting to discuss plans for that later this month.

