What the coronavirus stimulus package means for you

On Friday, Congress passed and President Trump signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic rescue package to provide aid to Americans, businesses, and industries crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill will offer checks to Americans with valid Social Security numbers, unemployment benefits, and financial aid to businesses and the health care industry hit hard because of coronavirus.

A key component of the stimulus package is providing direct assistance to Americans in the form of checks.

Individuals earning $75,000 in adjusted gross income or less would receive direct payments of $1,200 each.

Couples earning up to $150,000 would receive $2,400, plus $500 for each child.

No income taxes will need to be paid on the amount received.

Payments become smaller for those earning more than $75,000. People with income of $80,000 would receive $950, $85,000 would receive $700, $90,000 would receive $450, and $95,000 would receive $200.

If someone is claimed as a dependent, even if they are an adult, they will not receive a payment.

Individuals earning more than $99,000 and couples more than $198,000 will not qualify at all.

Qualifications would be based on each person's 2019 tax returns, and if not filed, on one's 2018 tax returns.

Most people receiving social security retirement and disability monthly payments will also receive a payment...

The next question for many Americans is when will they receive the check.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he expects most people should receive the check in about three weeks, though others say it could take longer.

Americans do not need to apply to receive a payment through the bill. If the IRS has your bank account information, the money will be transferred via direct deposit. If not, it will come through the mail.

U.S. citizens living abroad who meet income requirements and have a valid Social Security number are also eligible for aid.

The bill will also provide billions of dollars to hospitals struggling to manage outbreaks, as well as state and local governments, including at least $1.8 million directly to Virginia.