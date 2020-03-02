What voters need to know ahead of Super Tuesday

On Tuesday, Virginians will be joining others around the country to cast their ballot on Super Tuesday. There are just a handful of candidates left in the race although all the candidates will be on the ballot.

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Mike Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard are the last candidates competing for the Democratic nominee. Beth Daisey, chair of the Staunton Democratic Committee, said she thinks its important people vote for who matches their issues.

"What are the issues they feel strongly about? And really look at the candidates that represent those issues," Daisey said. "Not one candidate is going to represent every issue."

She added she thinks its important people vote in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

"A lot of people think because of the delegates, that they don't have a vote," Daisey said. "But what creates the delegate is the vote."

People can vote in the primary on Tuesday regardless of what political party you are a member of since Virginia has open primaries.