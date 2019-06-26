What you need to know about National HIV Testing Day

Thursday is National HIV Testing Day, and local health centers are encouraging people to get tested, know their status, and get linked to care and treatment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.1 million Americans have HIV, including about 162,000 people who are unaware of their status.

The CDC recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime.

"Testing is important because persons who are infected can be linked to treatment," said Kim Whetzel, director of the Harrisonburg Community Health Center. "Also, persons who aren't infected can learn how to protect themselves."

Whetzel says there have been significant advances in HIV treatment.

"Now, we have what we call PREP, Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis," Whetzel said. "So persons participating in high risk behaviors can protect themselves from becoming infected by taking one pill, once a day. That's huge in the prevention field."

If an infected person is treated, and the virus becomes undetected, they can no longer transmit the virus to another person.

On Thursday, the Harrisonburg Community Health Center will be offering free, walk-in appointments. The test, from start to finish, takes about 20 minutes.

"People assume that this community doesn't have HIV because we are a small, rural community," Whetzel said. "That's not true. There are infected people here, and people at risk."

Click here to find the nearest testing site.