Where to watch fireworks in the Shenandoah Valley

You probably already know that in Virginia, any fireworks that shoot into the air, explode, or travel laterally are against the law. Plus, the law may be even stricter in your specific city: Harrisonburg and Charlottesville, for instance, ban all fireworks outright. (You can learn more about specific fireworks laws here)

But that doesn't limit cities, towns, and resorts from holding their own professional fireworks displays for your enjoyment throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

Going to a professional display is also safer for your health and home too. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires a year, including 1,300 structure fires. Those fires cause an average 3 deaths, 40 injuries, and $43 million in property damage. There are also about 13,000 firework-related injuries a year in the U.S., plus 8 deaths. Of the injuries, 28% are caused by sparklers, which can burn at the same temperature as a welding torch.

So, if you want to leave the fireworks to the professionals – or if you want to have your own small fireworks event at home with consumer-grade ones like fountains and whirligigs and then also go see some professional ones – here's a rundown of a lot of the fireworks displays and Fourth of July events going on across the Shenandoah Valley in 2019.

• July 3 at 10 p.m. - Summer Jam at Massanutten Resort

• July 3 at 9:20 p.m. - Independence Day Celebration at New Market Community Park

• July 4 at 10:00 a.m. - Pedal Push Parade at 6th Street in Grottoes (no fireworks)

• July 4 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. - Celebration at the Pool at Broadway Community Pool (no fireworks)

• July 4 at 9:00 p.m. - Luray 4th Celebration at Mechanic Street in Luray

• July 4 at 9:15 p.m. - Friendly City Fourth - Launched from Westover Park in Harrisonburg

Recommended safe viewing areas

— Turner Pavilion & Park, 228 S. Liberty St.

— Food Maxx International Market, 924 W. Market St.

— JMU Memorial Hall Parking Lots, 395 S. High St.

— Thomas Harrison Middle School, 1311 W. Market St.

— Westside Baptist Church, 715 W. Wolfe St.

— Harrisonburg High School, 1001 Garber’s Church Rd.

• July 4th at 9:30-10 p.m. - Happy Birthday America at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton

Recommended viewing area:

— Cannon Hill at Mary Baldwin University, one of the highest vantage points in Staunton, where set-up begins at 9 p.m.

• July 4 at 9:30 p.m. - Strasburg Independence Day Celebration at the Strasburg Town Park

• July 4 at 9:30 p.m. - Independence Day Fireworks at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds

• July 4 at 9:30 p.m. - July 4th Jubilee at Wintergreen Resort

• July 4 at 9:45 p.m. - 4th of July Celebration in Petersburg

• July 7 at dusk - BryceFest Independence Celebration at Bryce Resort

• July 7 at 9:30 p.m. - The 53rd Stanley Homecoming at Ed Good Memorial Park in Stanley

• July 13 at 9:45 p.m. - Waynesboro Summer Extravaganza at Ridgeview Park in Waynesboro

_______________

If you will be using fireworks yourself, the Woodstock Police Department offered these safety tips from the National Council on Fireworks Safety:

• Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.

• Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.

• A responsible adult SHOULD supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.

• Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.

• Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

• Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.

• Use fireworks OUTDOORS in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.

• Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

• Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.

• Never carry fireworks in your POCKET or shoot them into METAL or GLASS containers.

• Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.

• Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.

You can find more safety advice here.

