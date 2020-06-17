'White Lives Matter' sprayed on Arthur Ashe memorial, painted over with "BLM"

UPDATE (12:52 p.m.):

The Arthur Ashe monument in Richmond was vandalized early Monday morning.

The phrases “White Lives Matter” (WLM) and “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) were spray-painted on several areas of the monument.

When the vandalism was first spotted, only the “WLM” graffiti was there. Later, “BLM” was added over the top of that paint.

The Arthur Ashe monument is located on Monument Avenue, among several Confederate statues that have been vandalized recently.

Ashe was an athlete, an activist and most importantly, a true gentleman whose life on and off the tennis court continues to impact the world, even almost 30 years after his death.

In 1960, he became the first African American to win the National Junior Indoor Tennis Tournament. He eventually went on to become the first black player selected for the U.S. Davis Cup team and the only black man to win the singles title at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.

The quiet, 6-foot-1 phenom became a household name all over the world.

At this time, it is unknown who wrote the terms on the monument.

___________

A statue of African American tennis legend Arthur Ashe on Richmond, Virginia's, Monument Avenue has been vandalized with the words “White Lives Matter.”

Photos show the base of the monument tagged with white spray paint and the words “white lives matter" as well as the initials “WLM.” Those initials were then later painted over with “BLM.”

Richmond Police said they were alerted to the vandalism about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Police say red paint on the statue itself was already being cleaned off by community members.

Police said they have information on possible suspects and are asking the community to call their Crime Stoppers line if they have information on who is responsible for the vandalism.

The Arthur Ashe monument was dedicated in 1996 to memorialize the Richmond native and counterbalance the string of statues on Memorial Avenue dedicated to Confederate leaders.

The vandalism of the Ashe statue comes as multiple Confederate statues have been toppled, vandalized and slated for removal in the city during protests prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.