White nationalist to remain in jail for now

A hearing to determine whether a leading white nationalist from New Hampshire can be released from jail has been continued until next week.

Christopher Cantwell, who rose to prominence in 2017 after a violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, pleaded not guilty in January to federal charges that he threatened to rape the wife of a person with whom he was having a dispute.

The indictment alleges that Cantwell threatened to injure another person if the victim did not provide him with personal information about an unidentified third party.

Cantwell has remained in detention ever since and his trial is set for March.