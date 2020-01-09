White nationalist who spoke at deadly Charlottesville rally extradited to SC to face kidnapping, gun charges

A white nationalist who ran for the U.S. Senate in Florida and was a featured speaker during the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville is accused of kidnapping his wife at gunpoint in front of their children.

Augustus Sol Invictus, 36, was arrested at a Florida mall on charges of kidnapping, domestic violence and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. The warrant was issued out of Rock Hill, South Carolina, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Jail records described Invictus as an “out of state fugitive.”

On Jan. 8, 2020, Invictus was extradited from Brevard County, Florida to Rock Hill. Invictus was booked into the Rock Hill Police Department Jail and served with his arrest warrants for kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

According to a police report, Augustus’ wife said her husband held a gun to her head on December 12 and forced her to go with him to Jacksonville, FL. The couple’s children were reportedly present at the time. Police say Augustus’ wife was able to escape in Florida and get back to Rock Hill with her children.

The Miami Herald reported that news of the arrest was first reported on Twitter by the journalist Nick Martin, who focuses on covering “hate and extremism” in the U.S.

Invictus, an Orlando-area attorney, has called for violent uprisings. During his 2016 Senate bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, he got widespread attention for claiming that he killed a goat and drank its blood as part of a pagan ritual. He failed, however, to win the nomination from Florida’s Libertarian Party to challenge Rubio.

White nationalist Richard Spencer, who organized the deadly Charlottesville rally that refocused attention on the country’s frayed race relations, had credited Invictus with drafting the core tenets behind the rally.

Invictus was previously taken into custody by deputies from the Brevard County Sheriff’s fugitive unit, public information officer Tod Goodyear said Wednesday. Invictus had been under surveillance since Christmas Day, when South Carolina authorities notified officials in Florida that Invictus may be in the area.

Florida officials began tailing Invictus after tracking him down at a relative’s home, Goodyear said. Invictus was taken into custody without incident after leaving a gym at a local mall. Goodyear told WBTV that “the element of surprise was on their side” when they arrested Invictus in the parking lot.

Invictus is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Jan. 9 in Rock Hill.