White woman who called black women N-word on video says she’s not sorry and would do it again

A North Carolina woman who used a racial slur towards a table of black women said she is not sorry and that she would say the word again.

Nancy Goodman claims the black women she confronted at North Carolina restaurant for being too loud forced her in to calling them the N-word. She also says she'd use the word again. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

Nancy Goodman’s minute long, on-camera encounter with another table of diners at a Bonefish Grill is circulating online.

Goodman confronted the women for being too loud, then calls one of the women the N-word.

The exchange between Goodman and the women went as follows:

Goodman: "You're too loud. "

One woman: "We're too loud? In your opinion."

Another woman in the party: "Let me show you my money. It's just as green as yours."

Goodman: "You're so stupid n*****."

Watch the full exchange below:

WRAL spoke to Goodman at her home about the exchange.

"I'm a 71-year-old woman who lives in Raleigh. I suffer from tremendous anxiety,” Goodman said.

She says that anxiety and the women's behavior pushed her to act as she did.

"I'm not going to say I'm sorry to them. Because they kept pushing at it. That's all I really want to say," Goodman said.

When asked about her use of the “n” word, she said the group of women “forced” her into using it.

The reporter then asked, “"Do you see how that's incredibly offensive?"

"Yes, I do, that's why I said it. I would say it again to them,” Goodman responded.

Chanda Stewart is the one who took the cell phone video, and her friend Lekesha Shaw is the one who was called the racial slur.

"I don't care how you feel like we should have been acting. If I was standing on the table with three heads in a purple jumpsuit, nothing justifies you to come to my table and call me a stupid n*****," Shaw said.

Goodman said she regrets not asking management to tell the women to be quiet but reiterated she’s not sorry about using the racial slur.

Officials at the restaurant said they are reviewing the incident.

