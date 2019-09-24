Who murdered Emma Compton Layne? Family hopes billboard will bring answers

It’s a crime that’s gone unsolved for more than two years.

Emma Compton Layne was last seen alive in June 2017.

Her family is putting up a billboard in hopes of generating new information in the case.

“It’s a billboard with Emma’s picture and it says ‘who murdered Emma Compton Layne?’” explained Shawna Compton, Layne's sister.

“If you didn’t have money and you were hungry, she’d feed you. If you didn’t have enough gas in your car to make it home, she’d put gas in your car," recalled Compton. That's how she remembers Layne.

The 52-year-old was last reported seen on June 17, 2017 at the convenience store she owned in Cody, Virginia.

After not showing up for her mother's birthday the following day, her family became worried.

Days later, Layne's credit card, clothes, car keys, cell phone and dog were all found at her home.

Everything but Emma.

Five months after Layne was reported missing, hunters found her remains in a shallow grave in a wooded area about 700 yards off Sandy Ridge Road, mere miles from her Nathalie home.

Earlier this year, the Medical Examiner in Richmond ruled Layne's cause of death as homicidal violence "to include traumatic neck injury and the manner is homicide.”

Compton said she vowed to keep Layne’s story alive from day one.

“I promised Emma on that first week when I knew she never walked away, I promised her that I would get her justice," she said.

So Compton is putting up a new billboard. The family is also funding a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of Layne's killer.

“Why am I doing it," asked Compton. "I want her murderer and the ones who are helping to hide the fact to see her face, Emma’s face every chance they get.”

To date, no one has been arrested or charged in connection with Layne's death.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and Commonwealth’s Attorney office said this case is of utmost importance and remains and very active investigation.

The new billboard is posted along Route 501 in Halifax County.

You can follow the family's efforts on Layne's Facebook page: Justice For Emma Compton Layne.

