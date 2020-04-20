Who to turn to if your job isn't following COVID-19 guidelines

Some people around the Shenandoah Valley may have some concerns about their working conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

If your job doesn't allow you to maintain proper social distancing or employers aren't following CDC guidelines or Governor Northam's executive orders, there are a few things you can do, depending on your situation.

Dr. Colin Greene, the Lord Fairfax Health District Director, said all employees have options.

He said first, you should speak to a supervisor or an HR representative about health and safety concerns at your workplace.

But he said local law enforcement should be contacted regarding certain work conditions.

"For example, if an employee were being forced to work in crowded conditions in a room with more than ten people without a mask, that would be in violation of the governor's proclamation," Greene said.

Executive Order 53 , which banned gatherings of more than 10 and shut down some non-essential businesses, provides for legal enforcement. Virginia State Police have explained that they address initial violations of that order with education and warnings, but repeated violations can get a person or business charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor.

If your workplace is violating that order, you can call your local law enforcement agency's non-emergency number.

Greene said the Virginia Deapartment of Health does not have authority over operations of all businesses unless it's a hotel or a part of the food service industry.

"We don't have any authority to dictate what's done at a worksite, but we can make recommendations," Greene said. "That certainly can be done."

But he said they can check out a worksite.

"You can call our health department and we can have someone from environmental health, for example, come by and look at a worksite if someone is concerned," Greene said.

Greene said who you choose to turn to depends on the situation, but the Department of Labor can also be a resource for workers concerned about their health and safety if a supervisor or HR representative may not be an option.

Businesses not complying with Executive Order 53 can also be reported to the Office of the Attorney General by calling (800) 552-9963 or emailing emailing consumer@oag.state.va.us.