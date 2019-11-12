Whole Foods recalls dozens of vegetable products over listeria risk

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling nearly 70 ready-to-eat vegetable products from its stores across the United States because they may have been exposed to a bacterium that could make people sick.

The vegetables may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to a press release from the company. No illnesses have been reported so far.

An estimated 1,600 people are infected by listeriosis every year, and about 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The recall only affects products that were available on salad and hot bars, chefs’ cases or packaged in plastic containers. The affected products were sold between Oct. 10, 2019, and Nov. 4, 2019.

This follows Mann Packing Company’s recall of 100 vegetable products, also over listeria concerns.

[A complete list of recalled products is available here]

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

