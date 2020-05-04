Why is hail enhanced in the mountains or higher elevations?

Recently, a study suggested that in 2018, Argentina broke the record for the largest hailstone on record that is estimated to be volleyball sized and about nine inches in diameter!

Commonly, supercells bring enhanced hail if they can impact higher elevations.

We witnessed what happens when a strong supercell hits the Valley back in April. It brings high quantity hail.

In order to understand why hail can be enhanced in higher elevations, we have to first understand how hail forms.

Hail is formed from a strong updraft in a thunderstorm. Water droplets are pulled up into a cloud, and they freeze high enough in the cloud and create frozen ice known as hail.

Stronger thunderstorms have more violent updrafts and when stronger updrafts occur, hailstones grow larger.

So that's how hail forms... what does this have to do with elevation?

Of course once hail forms, it comes back down. Many times hail melts before reaching the ground. This is due to a very warm ground, however hail has less distance to travel when at higher elevations.

Hail has less of a probability to melt when its reaching ground that is higher up. It is also common that it is easier to get hail in spring versus summer because air temperature is cooler.

This does not mean the mountains or higher elevations see more hail than lower elevations. Its harder for supercells to form in higher elevations.

The key takeaway is that if they form, it is more likely that mountains will see hail action.

"Hail Alley" is located in Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas because the variables of supercells and higher elevation interact at the greatest level.

The largest hailstone ever seen in Virginia is in the mountains. On April 27th, 2011, the town of Saltville recorded a hailstone 4.75 inches in diameter. This town is in Smyth County with is in southwest Virginia.

The Valley's largest hailstone is 2.75 inches in August 1989. This was in Augusta County between Staunton and Fishersville.

