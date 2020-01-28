Why one city is a constitutional city instead of a Second Amendment sanctuary

After Monday night's meeting, Waynesboro is now a constitutional city, not a Second Amendment sanctuary.

More than three dozen people spoke at Monday night's meeting, with most in favor of becoming a second amendment sanctuary. | Credit: WHSV

City officials said they could not become a Second Amendment sanctuary because Dillon's Rule prevented them from doing so.

What is Dillon's Rule?

"In Virginia, specifically, it says that it only gives you rights to what the state says," Marshall Pattie. "So, if the state says you can do something, you can do something. If it doesn't, then you don't have rights to make those decisions."

Pattie is a former Augusta County supervisor who was on the board when Augusta County voted to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.

He said he sees how some people could see the issue as being beyond Dillon's Rule.

"What we're talking about is a right guaranteed by the United States and Virginia is trying to supercede its constitutional right," Pattie said.

Dr. Bob Roberts, a political science professor at James Madison University, said the issue is entirely political.

"A local community cannot exempt a local police officer from complying with state law," Dr. Roberts said. "It doesn't exist."

He said sanctuary cities in terms of immigration are different, since that's about a federal law. Roberts said state officials enforce new changes.

"Any additional background checks at gun shows would be enforced by the state," Dr. Roberts said. "Background checks are done by the state police, not local sheriff's departments."

The main difference between these sanctuary resolutions is the wording, which differs from county to county. Many resolutions passed state how officlas plan to uphold Second Amendment rights of law abiding citizens.

