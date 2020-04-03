Why sunscreen is just as important in April as late August

In April, temperatures are just beginning to rise. Flowers are still blooming and temperatures aren’t entirely above freezing.

A common misconception is that sun angle correlates with warmer temperatures. That is not necessarily true.

Sun angle does correlate with the length of daytime. The summer solstice is when the sun is at its peak angle of the year, which happens around June 20th. It is important to note we are about two months from that date.

August happens to also be around two months away from the summer solstice, meaning that the sun angle is about the same as it is in April. Our climate certainly is different in April versus August, but the sun is of equal strength on the earth in these months.

When capitalizing on nice days in spring, it is just as important to put on sunscreen as it is in August. Be sure to do so when completing outdoor activities during peak hours of the day (10 a,m, - 4 p,m,).