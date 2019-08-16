Doctors ask women 'Why wait until October?'

Breast cancer awareness month is coming up. It's a time local doctors say they get backed up with mammogram appointments.

So, why wait until October? Doctors we spoke with at Augusta Health are encouraging women to beat the rush and get screened now.

Dr. Todd Goodnight said 1-in-8 women have a lifetime risk of breast cancer. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network recommends starting annual screenings at the age of 40, which makes it easier to find any issues that may come up, and to take care of before it becomes a bigger problem.

"If they get called back because we see an abnormality, 90 percent of the things we see that we call women back for end up being nothing to worry about," Dr. Goodnight said.

Augusta Health has 2D and 3D technology to better detect early cancer signs. Dr. Goodnight said the best treatment depends on how early they find it.

You can make an appointment at Augusta Health by calling 833-242-4584.