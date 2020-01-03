Why you shouldn't abbreviate 2020 on documents

As we begin a new year, police say you should break the habit of abbreviating the year when writing out the date, which is especially on official documents.

The Harrisonburg Police Department recommends writing out the date completely as "1/3/2020" to prevent the year from being altered, as it easily could be if written as "1/3/20." By adding two more digits, this date could be changed to "1/3/2000" or "1/3/2021."

"They could make any document make it look like it was a past document instead of a current document and make the date any date they would want it to be," HPD Officer Hunter McKenzie said. "So if you want it to be very valid and make sure that nobody has the chance to change the date, make sure you're putting the full date as 2020. "

This advice has been shared across social media and the Harrisonburg Police Department is also reminding everyone to be cautious in order to protect themselves and prevent legal issues.

Be sure to write out the full year on legal documents, bank documents and checks. Anything that would have some type of legal standing or could have a negative impact if the date was changed.

Officer McKenzie said this simple change could help you protect yourself in the long run.