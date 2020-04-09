Widespread freeze expected Friday night

Temperatures are cooling down behind a cold front that crossed early Thursday.

Wind will prevent frost but colder air settles in Friday night as winds start to die down. Lows will range from the mid to upper 20s across our West Virginia locations, to the low 30s for the Valley. Many county locations especially lower valleys will drop to around 30 degrees by early Saturday morning.

This is not unusual by any means.

In the last 20 years, the earliest date where temperatures dropped below freezing for a final time in Harrisonburg was April 12th. On average, Harrisonburg's last freeze is April 25th.

In Staunton, the last freeze occurs on average in mid-April.

For our West Virginia counties, it is common to see a last freeze very early in May.

The latest date that our area has seen a last freeze, is in late May. We still have a little while before our last freeze considering it is only mid-March.

Even though those are the last freeze dates, a heavy late frost can still kill and damage plants, especially new ones. The average last frost is in mid-May.

Plants always do better when the ground is given a chance to warm up. Even though it's tempting, it's still way too early to start planting.

