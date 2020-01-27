Widow sues over North Carolina trucker's death in Chesapeake Bay plunge

The widow of a North Carolina truck driver who died when his rig plunged off Virginia's Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in 2017 is suing for $6 million.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the lawsuit filed by Billie Jo Chen against the CBBT says the bridge-tunnel's own wind and gauge policy should have prohibited Joseph Chen from crossing the bridge.

High winds were reported at the time.

Authorities said at the time that driver error likely caused the accident. According to bridge official Thomas Anderson, Chen was seen weaving his truck through traffic before it drove off the span's left side.

Chen was trying to pass another big rig in the left lane when he veered off into the frigid Chesapeake Bay waters, police said in 2017.

Chen initially survived the crash into the bay and was seen standing on the floating truck for some time, but succumbed to hypothermia and drowned before a Navy helicopter reached him. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recorded a water temperature of about 45 degrees at the time of the crash.

Attorneys with Pender & Coward, the Virginia Beach firm representing the CBBT, did not respond to interview requests from The Virginian-Pilot.

Filings in Northampton County Circuit Court show the CBBT is claiming sovereign immunity, which typically protects governmental entities from negligence lawsuits.

Chen drove for Evans Transport LLC, based in Washington, North Carolina.

A dozen vehicles have gone over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel since 1964. Only one person survived any of those accidents.