Wild horses, burros available for adoption in Virginia

The Bureau of Land Management will offer wild horses and burros for adoption and sale in Virginia.

The animals are from public rangeland in Western states and will be available at Meadowood Special Recreation Area at 10406 Gunston Road in Lorton on Nov. 1-2. The event is free to the public.

It is not known how many horses and burros will be available.

A public viewing will be held Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the adoption scheduled to begin Nov. 2 at 8 a.m.

The event is part of the BLM’s management of wild herds as part of the Wild and Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971.

Prospective buyers must be at least 18 years old and able to provide the animals with access to food, water and shelter. Adoption fees are $25 for untrained animals but can range up to $125 for animals that have been gentled. Adopters will receive a deed to the animal after a year, if they meet all the qualifications for the adoption.

Qualified adopters are eligible to receive a $1,000 incentive for adopting the animals - $500 within 60 days of adoption and another $500 within 60 days of receiving a title deed for the animal. For more information on the program, visit the Bureau of Land Management website.