Wildlife Center caring for bear cubs rescued in Easter morning saga

The Wildlife Center of Virginia, in Waynesboro, is care for three small black bear cubs that were orphaned when their mother was struck and killed on Interstate 64 this past weekend.

According to the center, around 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, a black bear sow was hit and killed by a truck in Rockbridge County.

The bear had three cubs with her that were not struck in the crash, and the trucker called Virginia State Police to report the situation. Following the crash and the death of their mother, the cubs climbed about 50 to 60 feet up a nearby tree.

Over the next 12 hours, a number of dedicated people stood watch over the cubs with help on the way. Virginia state troopers N.A. Combs and J.A. Paxton responded to the scene and checked on the cubs throughout the night and Easter morning.

Several local bear hunters also responded to watch over the cubs and organized a cherry picker to come by and safely retrieve them from the tree on the side of the interstate.

On Easter morning, BARC Electric sent the cherry picker. But the vehicle got stuck in the mud.

So, Jimmy Southers, of Auto Towing and Repair, came to the scene and provided two wreckers to extract the cherry picker from the mud.

According to the Wildlife Center, the bear hunters offered payment to both companies, but the drivers refused payment.

Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) biologist Jaime Sajecki arrived at the scene, retrieved the three cubs that had been recovered from the tree, and brought them to the Wildlife Center for care.

Jaime estimates that the sow was about six to seven years old, and was in good condition prior to being hit.

Dr. Ernesto examined the three female cubs when they arrived at the Center and found them to be in good health. The cubs were weighed and ear-tagged, and joined five other bear cubs currently being treated at the center.

If all goes according to plan, the cubs should be released back into the wild in about a year.

In the meantime, you can see them on the center's Critter Cam here.

