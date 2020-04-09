Wildlife Center of Va. adjusts procedures during Coronavirus pandemic

The wildest spot in Waynesboro is open for business, because its guests depend on their human caretakers.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia says it had a busy March, with more animals coming in than March 2019.

The center has a non-contact procedure for folks who want to drop off a wild animal that needs care: Follow the directions on the door, ring the doorbell, and use the critter crates found in the vestibule.

“I would just emphasize that we’re here, we’re open. We’ve had to certainly adjust some things to keep our staff safe and the general public safe, but we’re certainly ready to help people have any wild animal in need. We are a nonprofit, so we’re always happy to take donations as well,” staff member Amanda Nicholson said.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia is not allowing volunteers to work at this time, and it has suspended all in-person programs. Visit its website and Facebook page for online programming and virtual tours.