Wildlife Center of Virginia offers online tours and classes

The Wildlife Center of Virginia, a leading teaching and research hospital for native wildlife, is providing a number of online opportunities see wild animals and learn about Virginia Wildlife.

The Wildlife Center is providing "Critter Cam," a live streaming feed from some of the Center's outdoor enclosures. Currently featured on the cam are Buddy the Eagle, Four Black Bear yearlings, and four Black Bear cubs.

Each cam operates 24 hours a day, and includes an interactive and moderated discussion with Center staff and volunteers.

There are also a host of online classes events that you can learn more about here.