Wildlife Center of Virginia taking care of another bear cub

An orphaned bear cub at the Wildlife Center of Virginia could soon have a new home.

Two utility workers found the cub in a brush pile while doing work in Craig County last week. The cub has to be fed around the clock to help her stay healthy.

Staff members at the center in Waynesboro have taken another bear cub in from Washington County, and introduced the cubs to one another Friday, February 7.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries will try to foster the cubs to den sites next week.