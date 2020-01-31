Wildlife Center of Virginia taking care of tiny bear cub

An orphaned bear cub is getting a chance at a new life at the Wildlife Center of Virginia (WCV) in Waynesboro.

Two power line workers in Craig County found the cub in a brush pile earlier this week. WCV staff members say one more day in the cold would have likely killed the one-week-old cub.

"She came in maybe around a pound, so she’s pretty little. And her eyes and ears are closed right now, so she just kind of looks like a new born pup," Wildlife Rehabilitator Shannon Mazurowski said.

“We probably get one in this small maybe once a year in January, so we’ve been through this before. But, it’s always pretty exciting to see a cub that tiny," WCV Director of Outreach Amanda Nicholson.

Staff have to bottle feed the young cub around the clock to help her stay healthy: “The moms are denning for the winter, they are with the babies 24/7. They don’t leave the den at all to eat or anything until the spring time,” Mazurowski explained.

Since the power line workers called the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries for help, the cub has a good chance of surviving. However, WCV staff members want to warn people to be hesitant when potentially taking an animal out of its natural habitat.

"We always want to be very careful with wild animals, because in many cases we want to get them the help that they need, but we don't want people to pick them up and take them home," Nicholson said.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia hopes to find a foster mother for the bear within the next week.

