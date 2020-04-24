William & Mary rolls back tuition hike planned for the fall

William & Mary says it won't go ahead with a planned tuition hike this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The university in Williamsburg said Thursday that it will roll back a 3% tuition increase that would have applied to new in-state undergraduates arriving in the fall.

The school said in a statement that the tuition freeze is among several emergency actions the university is taking.

President Katherine A. Rowe said William & Mary is focused “on ways to help flatten the curve of financial impact on our university and our communities.”

Another Virginia school, Christopher Newport University, says that students will not pay more for tuition and some other expenses next academic year.

The Daily Press reports that university President Paul Trible announced that plan on Wednesday. He also cited the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.