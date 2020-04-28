Wilmington police say disappearance of women is considered ‘suspicious,’ seek help finding car

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help tracking down a car that is believed to be linked to the disappearance of two women that the agency is now classifying as suspicious.

Stephanie Mayorga, 27, and Paige Escalera, 25, have not been seen since April 15 and were reported missing by a roommate, according to police.

Police are looking for a grey 2013 Dodge Dart (similar to the one pictured) registered to Escalera with a South Carolina tag (MVS-902).

“Both family members and authorities believe the couple’s disappearance is suspicious and that’s why they’re working closely with law enforcement agencies across North and South Carolina in hopes of finding the two women,” a WPD news release stated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.