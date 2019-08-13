Wilson Hall opens back up after more than a year of renovations

On Monday, faculty and some graduate students were able to return to Wilson Hall after more than a year of it being closed fo renovations.

Work on Wilson Hall started in January of 2018 and was the first time major work had been done to the building since its construction in 1931.

Classrooms and offices for faculty were renovated as well as the auditorium and all of its chairs replaced.

The building was home at some point for the campus's post office, art department, student radio broadcast, and will now be the home of the history department.

Maura Hametz, head of the department of history, said the staff is really excited to be using their new state of the art history studio.

"It has a podcast studio and it even has 3D printers that will allow our students to do a lot of hands-on work," Hametz said. " We'll also have a lot of engagement with the community, we're looking forward to all kinds of community projects for the years to come."

Wilson Hall will be open to students when classes start at the end of August. JMU President Johnathan Alger will also give a speech in the auditorium in the coming weeks.