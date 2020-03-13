Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center sends students home

The Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services will be temporarily halting training at its Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center (WWRC) amid statewide and nationwide response to the novel coronavirus.

According to a release issued on Friday, training will stop on Friday, March 13.

By 4 p.m. on March 18, the campus will fully close to its students, and the closure will last until at least April 6, when administrators will reevaluate the situation.

Tim Woodward, the district director for the WWRC Valley District, has emphasized that WWRC residents and staff remain healthy, with no issues related to COVID-19.

"These extra measures are being put in place to make sure we fully protect our students," said Woodward. "WWRC staff will continue to work during the interim and we will prepare to implement any additional guidance that emerges from our state officials.”

WWRC has a daily census of roughly 300 students from across the Commonwealth, many of whom reside on campus. For more information on the status of WWRC, you can visit https://sp.wwrc.net/wwrcInfo/SitePages/Home.aspx.