Wilson coach responds to Thursday night football violence between Steelers and Browns

The Browns' defensive end, Myles Garrett, ripped the helmet off Steelers' quarterback, Mason Rudolph, and hit him with it during the final seconds of the game on Thursday night.

Steelers vs. Browns game ends in bawl on Thursday night. | Credit: MGN

The Associated Press reports Garrett has been suspended for at least the rest of the regular season and postseason, which is the longest suspension for a single on field infraction in league history.

A local football coach said the game can lead to high emotions and players getting physical at times, but they never want to see it get to such a level of violence.

"It's a war. It's a battle and you go out and you fight the battle and at the end you go and shake your opponents hand or you pray with them at the end or whatever. It's a violent sport. That's just the way it is," Wilson Memorial High School's Head Coach Jeremiah Major said.

Despite the inevitable physical contact, Coach Major said one of his jobs is to help the players learn how to manage their anger in a proper way. If something breaks out on the field, other players are trained to not escalate the situation.

"We also have to train our coaches, too, when something like that happens to keep our guys back and keep them on the sidelines, so that it doesn't turn into something much bigger than what it really is," Major said.

He said in his 20 years of coaching, he can only remember two incidents where players on his team got into a fight.

Mason Rudolph has roots in the Shenandoah Valley. We reached out to his uncle who said "we are concerned for mason and his health, and we are praying for him, like we always do."