Wilt, Runion hold town hall ahead of upcoming general assembly session

A week before the start of the 2020 general assembly session, two Valley legislators held a town hall event to hear the thoughts and concerns of their constituents.

Del. Tony Wilt and Delegate-Elect Chris Runion hold a joint town hall ahead of upcoming general assembly session.

More than 50 people showed up to the town hall in Bridgewater, as Delegate Tony Wilt and Delegate-Elect Chris Runion laid out their plans and expectations before heading to Richmond.

Several hot topics were brought up including mental health, homelessness, affordable housing, second amendment sanctuaries, state inspections, and education funding.

Both Wilt and Runion, who ran as Republicans, said they plan to look at these issues through a non-partisan lens.

"I try to weigh them on the merits of the individual legislation," said Wilt. "That's what I've done and I'm proud to say -- that's how I ran my committees."

"We are not successful in anything we do, whether it's personal relationships, business relationships, or government relationships, if we can't have conversations and figure out where the areas of agreement are without compromising our values," said Runion.

For both delegates, the upcoming session will be uncharted territory. Runion will be serving his first term in the minority after Democrats took full control of the general assembly this year. Runion will be serving his first term.

The 2020 General Assembly session begins Jan. 8.