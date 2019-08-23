Winchester man pleads guilty to armed robbery of a Martin's

A Winchester man pleaded guilty in court on Friday to robbing a Martin's at gunpoint earlier this year.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, 44-year-old Carl William Morris II, of Winchester, was in the U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg to plead to a pair of federal charges.

He pleaded guilty to one count of Armed Hobbs Act Robbery and one count of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

“In our efforts to assist our state and local partners reduce violent crime, we have substantially increased the number of federal prosecutions for offenses involving firearms, including robbery,” U.S. Attorney Cullen stated. “We will continue to work closely with these partners to identify violent offenders in specific communities and put them in federal prison.”

According to court documents, Morris walked into the Martin's Food on Gateway Drive in Winchester on January 18, 2019. He approached a clerk in the pharmacy and, while the clerk was ringing up a purchase at the cash register, pulled a black handgun from his waistband and told the clerk to “give me all your pain meds.”

Court documents say the clerk complied and handed over multiple bottles of controlled substances, including Oxycontin valued at over $2,000.

Morris took four bottles and then fled the store. Another clerk from the pharmacy chased after him into the parking lot, and that's when Morris, seeing the clerk chasing him, fired a shot in the clerk's direction.

The clerk was uninjured.

After firing at the clerk, Morris fled into nearby woods, where a police K9 tracked him down and he was arrested.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

