Winchester man wins $250K with lottery scratcher

A Shenandoah Valley man is a lot richer after his luck recently paid off.

John Crawford, from Winchester, bought a White Hot 5s ticket from the Virginia Lottery at the Round Hill Shopping Center on Northwestern Pike in Winchester.

It didn't take him long to realize that the ticket he was scratching was no ordinary ticket.

“I thought, ‘What do I have here?!’” he recalled.

Crawford became the first person to win the game's top prize. The White Hot 5s game from the Virginia Lottery has prizes ranging from $5 to $250,000. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,040,400.

With one taken by Crawford, three top prizes remain unclaimed.

The chances of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.39.

Last fiscal year, Winchester received more than $2.7 million in funds from the Virginia Lottery for K-12 public education. For a list of how lottery funds were distributed throughout Virginia, you can check the Virginia Lottery website here.

