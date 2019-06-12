Winchester woman sentenced to 7 years for distributing cocaine

The Justice Department says a Winchester woman associated with a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced to seven years in prison for trafficking cocaine.

United States Attorney Thomas Cullen announced 38-year-old Judith Wright was working with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, which is "one of the most violent criminal organizations in the world, to sell cocaine in the Northern Shenandoah Valley."

“As this case and other recent indictments indicate," Cullen said in a press release, "we are committed to dismantling CJNG’s distribution networks in Western Virginia and stanching the flow of these deadly drugs.”

In February, a jury convicted Wright of one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine.

Federal prosecutors say Wright drove a vehicle with a hidden compartment "designed to conceal significant amounts of cocaine." She was allegedly paid $2,000 for each time she made a trafficking trip from California to Virginia. Prosecutors also say Wright allowed co-conspirators to use her apartment to store and distribute cocaine.

In March, the Department of Justice announced 12 members of the same drug cartel had been indicted for operating in the Shenandoah Valley.

The Department of Justice considers CJNG to be one of the five most dangerous transnational criminal organizations in the world. The DoJ says the cartel is "responsible for trafficking many tons of cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl-laced heroin into the United States."