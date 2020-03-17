Winchester woman looking to return home after being stuck in Honduras

As the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus continues to shut down borders for nations across the world, a woman from Winchester, Virginia, is just looking to come home.

Ashley Maslowski said she traveled with the American Football Event USA All-Stars Team last Wednesday to Honduras. The more than 50-member team participated in the 2020 Women's Americas Bowl between several other countries like Mexico and Costa Rica and are now stuck there.

"On Sunday night, we had gotten word that the Honduras president had actually suspended all travel air, sea, and land as effective Sunday at 11:59 p.m.," Maslowski said.

Maslowski said now, their team is concerned about how to get home as the main airlines at the airport do not "sleep" in Honduras, but rather act more like a shuttle service. Due to this travel restriction, the team is now settling in the country for an expected seven days, but that could change as the situation progresses.

Malowski said they are safe and the hotel they're staying at has offered a discounted rate, but they are concerned about getting food and how to pay for it as a team.

"We actually just got word this morning that the supermarket and all the restaurants that are around us that we're using for Uber Eats to get food, all the restaurants, and everything has closed."

She said the team hopes their situation will change in the next week. The team is staying in a hotel but are low on funds.

