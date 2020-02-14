Wind delays Northrop Grumman's supply run to space station

High wind has delayed Northrop Grumman's supply run to the International Space Station.

While the weather was OK Friday at Wallops Island, Virginia, upper-level winds exceeded safety limits. The company will try again Saturday afternoon.

It will be Northrop Grumman's third attempt in under a week to launch its Antares rocket with a Cygnus capsule on top. Sunday's try was foiled by equipment concerns at the pad, then bad weather moved in.

The delivery includes nearly 4 tons of experiments and gear, as well as candy and cheese for the three station astronauts.

The Cygnus cargo ship, which has been delayed since Sunday, was scheduled to launch on an Antares rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, north of Virginia Beach, at 3:43 p.m. EST.

The spacecraft is carrying 7,600 pounds of experiment gear, food and other supplies for the three-person crew on the space station.