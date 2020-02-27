High winds topple barn being built to benefit veterans with PTSD

With high winds that blew through the Shenandoah Valley Wednesday night into Thursday, a project that will benefit veterans with PTSD has been delayed.

Wind toppled this nearly completed barn for four horses.

A barn under construction for the Living Waters Farm Initiative was 80 percent complete — but overnight, winds toppled the structure that was going to be built for four horses at the farm.

The barn under construction was part of a larger goal.

"The idea is to have a place that's like a home setting where people can come, veterans can come, families can come and have a safe space to heal," said Joseph Lynch, a clinical social worker with the organization.

Living Waters Farm Initiative is a non-profit veterans organization located just outside of Broadway.

It was designed by two veterans to cultivate hope and healing for veterans suffering from PTSD and the difficulties associated with it. You can learn more about their vision here.

Lynch said about 20 veterans have been working on the barn over the past week.

"Our mission is really to be a resource for helping veterans. And many veterans struggle with depression, suicidal thoughts, alcoholism, and other things," Lynch said.

Even though wind picked up the barn and lifted it up over on its side Wednesday night, Lynch says that this will not delay the progress of their project too much. He expects that the project will continue to be underway in the next couple weeks and should be back up.

The barn should be complete in the next couple weeks.

