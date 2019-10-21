Wing flies out first public deliveries in Virginia town

The drone delivery service, Wing, flew out their first public deliveries Saturday. This comes after Wing officially launched its trial in a Virginia town on Friday.

Photo credit: WDBJ7

WDBJ7 followed a family in Christiansburg as they ordered a kid's snack pack from Walgreens. They received the package in less than 10 minutes after ordering it. The family of eight says they're now going to be using drone delivery often.

"It's super exciting – it was funny, my son actually last night was saying, 'you guys just need to get used to this because it's just the technology is coming this way,' and we're like, 'Okay, I guess we'll have to get used to it,'" Corbett Merrill, one of the first testers of drone delivery, said.

Anyone in the Christiansburg operating area can sign up on Wing's website or app.

"We believe this technology has tremendous benefits in our communities, not just enhancing the service and experience of customers with ready access to urgently needed items and package delivery, but making the community safer and improving the quality of life," James Burgess, CEO of Wing, said.

The California-based company is testing in Christiansburg first because of its partnership with Virginia Tech Mid Atlantic Aviation.

Wing has officially launched its trial and partnership with Walgreens and Fed-Ex to deliver their packages.

"It's the first e-commerce delivery by drone to someone's residence in history . . . We're constantly innovating, we're constantly looking at new technologies," Richard W. Smith, Regional President of United States and Global Support for Fed-Ex, said.