WHSV Winter Outlook: 2019-2020

There are a lot of variables that go into a winter outlook, and it's extremely difficult to predict the weather more than a week out — let alone months in advance.

While you should always be prepared for any type of winter weather, forecasting for a season is much different than forecasting the weather for tomorrow.

Before we look ahead, here are average winter conditions for our area.

The Shenandoah Valley averages around 20-25" of a snow a year while the Highlands average closer to 30-40."

The Allegheny mountains can average 80"-100"+ of snow per season!

Usually, our winters are slow to start, with January and February being our coldest months, and February being the month where we average the most snow.

March can usually go either way, and can sometimes bring big snow events. Whether we see a massive snow storm, as we did with the January blizzard of 2016, or a mild winter, it's important to always be prepared.

It doesn't take much to create treacherous conditions in the winter. It wasn't that long ago that a dusting of snow during the morning commute led to a several-car pile up on Interstate 81. In fact, it's usually the smaller storms, and lower amounts of snow, that can lead to the most hazardous conditions.

Our 2019-2020 winter outlook:

It was a cooler November, and the cooler weather looks to stay that way through the rest of December.

Milder temperatures could be returning by January, but February could swing back to the colder side with temperatures near and below average. March looks to be near average.

Slightly above average snowfall for the Valley is expected, between 20-30" across the area, which is more than we got last year.

Lake effect snow areas along the Alleghenies could once again see above average snow, topping 80"-130" in places. The Highlands could see between 30"-40." The wide variation is due to elevation changes.

Overall, expect smaller type storms, but we also expect a higher probability of cold rain and icing events.

Now, the key thing to remember is this is just an outlook. So while this is what we expect as a whole, we can't forecast individual storms in advance. No matter what the winter holds, stay tuned to your local forecast as any storms develop.