Wintergreen Resort set to open Saturday for the winter season

Virginia’s Wintergreen Resort will open for the winter season Saturday with over a million dollars in new improvements and additions.

This season, the resort will roll out new technology and improvements that impact lift tickets and season passes, along with enhanced restaurant offerings and even an app for your phone.

New improvements include:

• A new RFID ticketing and Axess gate system at chairlifts to offer a more convenient and streamlined experience for skiers and snowboarders to get to the lifts.

• 10 new energy-efficient snow guns with a greater range of working temperatures so it’s easier to make snow in variable temperatures.

• A new mobile app that will give skiers and riders the most useful mountain and resort information such as an interactive trail map displaying groomed and open trails, lift schedules, GPS tracking, a calendar of events, and a resort map identifying where various facilities and services are located.

• The app will also offer push notifications so guests can take advantage of special deals or announcements that occur at the ski area.

• New menus at six of its 10 restaurants and all lounges will feature a selection of trendy beers and beverages including a Winterfest Hard Cider which is a collaboration between Blue Toad Hard Cider and Wintergreen Resort.

• Wintergreen is also providing a greatly expanded slate of activities this winter starting with a cabaret production of “A Very Wintergreen Christmas” from Brian Clowdus Experiences.

Beginning Dec. 20, Wintergreen will offer a host of activities as part of its Twelve Days of Christmas celebration. More events are scheduled throughout the winter which can be found on their website.

“These enhancements are part of Wintergreen’s overall strategy and long-term plan to elevate the guest and member experience, harness technology to become more efficient and streamlined in operations, and use this knowledge to better understand our guests’ patterns so we can serve them more effectively,” commented general manager, Rod Kessler.

“We will be opening Saturday with terrain the whole family can enjoy from advanced to beginners. With SnowPower providing the snowmaking horsepower and a bit of help from Mother Nature, we’ll open as much terrain as possible and it should be a very high-quality product on the slopes,” stated Zach Marlowe, Director of Mountain Operations.

SnowPower is Wintergreen Resort’s automated snowmaking system that controls the ratio of air to water, the timing, and the placement of the snow. The system is comprised of 400 snow guns, 45 weather stations and 40,000 linear feet of pipeline.

For opening weekend, chairlifts will operate from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, weather and conditions permitting. This time of year, the best deal on lift tickets is to buy the Mission: Four’dable 4-pack of unrestricted lift tickets which is still available online through Dec. 20 for $209.