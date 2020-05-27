With major festival canceled, Staunton is marketing local tourism

Tourism revenue could be taking a hit in Staunton, now that this fall's Queen City Mischief and Magic Festival was canceled over coronavirus concerns.

Photo from Queen City Mischief & Magic in 2019

The event brings thousands of people to downtown Staunton each year.

Staunton's Director of tourism Sheryl Wagner said the city is shifting its marketing of tourism from Northern Virginia, the D.C. area and other further places to focus on the Shenandoah Valley and specifically people in Augusta County.

"Go to our local restaurants, shop online for our retailers and really hold those businesses up," Wagner told WHSV on Tuesday. "So when the tourism industry does recover, they'll still be there."

Wagner recommends Staunton walking tours, outdoor parks and virtual tours.