Witnesses take the stand during preliminary hearing for teen charged with murder

Prosecutors are calling witnesses during a preliminary hearing for a teenager charged in connection with a deadly home invasion on South Spotswood Trail last year.

The 17-year-old appeared in Louisa Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Wednesday, February 5. He is currently charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, armed robbery, as well as breaking and entering to commit murder and robbery.

Prosecutors believe the teen forced 82-year-old Roger Payne Junior and 73-year-old Nancy Payne out of their home with a sawed-off shotgun on November 12, 2019, taking them to railroad tracks behind the house. He then allegedly shot the couple, killing Roger immediately, and stole their car.

Nancy Payne played dead after being shot, and then ran to a neighbor for help since the teen reportedly take their phones before taking them outside. Roger Payne, Jr. died at the scene.

The court heard testimony Wednesday from the neighbor who helped Payne, as well as a 911 call.

The teenager was apprehended in Nelson County on the same day of the shooting. Authorities believe he was attempting to drive to Lynchburg College to see his girlfriend. The commonwealth revealed in court Wednesday that police found a shotgun with its stock sawed off in the trunk of the car the teen was driving.

A grand jury is set to hear the case on March 9.

The father of the accused, Andre Dickerson, told NBC29, WHSV's sister station, that his son had not been acting right in the weeks leading up to the incident.

“I spoke with people and his probation officer, and said I could see something wasn’t right in his voice. And I begged them to give him the help, you know, send him somewhere,” Dickerson said. “I still have a lot of questions, you know? This is not my son, I know that’s not him. I mean he’s known for helping people.”

The father also stated that the system failed his son, because he tried to reach out to get him help for his mental health.

“All I can say is I’m sorry to the family,” Andre Dickerson said.