Woman accused of embezzling from Elkton Emergency Rescue Squad pleads guilty

Pamela Monger, the woman accused of embezzling $74,000 from the Elkton Emergency Rescue Squad, pleaded guilty in Harrisonburg Rockingham Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Monger pleaded guilty to two felony charges of embezzlement.

After her plea, the Commonwealth presented evidence against her, which included embezzling money from 2005 to 2017. The Commonwealth said Monger wrote checks to herself and others in order to help a family member, but logged the money on the rescue squad's books as going to vendors.

The judge sentenced Monger to a total of four years, but suspended all four. She will serve two years of probation.

She was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year after police said she stole a total of $74,845 from the rescue squad over that 12-year span.

She originally faced nine felony counts of embezzlement, but seven of those were dropped in court in January.

When she was first charged with embezzlement over those accusations, Monger was working as an office manager for the Harrisonburg Fire Department, but by the start of 2020, staff confirmed she no longer worked for the city.

