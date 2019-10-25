Woman arrested on DUI charges after hitting parked hearse at funeral home

A woman faces charges after hitting a parked hearse getting ready to lead a funeral procession, West Virginia State Police say.

Troopers say it happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday along state Route 3 at Koontz Funeral Home in Hamlin.

Penny Richmond, 55, of Hamlin, was arrested and charged with DUI and failure to maintain control. Investigators say Richmond was under the influence of prescribed medications.

David Randolph says he was just going outside to get his mail when he saw nothing but red and blue lights right next door at the funeral home.

"I thought somebody got pulled over up there because, I didn't hear nothing but there was people everywhere. At first I was like, they pulled them over right in front of the funeral home? You'd think they'd find a better place to pull somebody over," Randolph said.

Troopers say a Koontz Funeral Home employee was almost hit during the incident but escaped injury.

"I mean, it's been hit before with cars, the funeral home has, but I've never seen anybody hit a car right there," Randolph said.

Investigators say Richmond was driving on Route 3 when she ran off the roadway and hit the hearse. It was just getting ready to lead a funeral procession on Route 3.

