Woman charged with assaulting officer during protests outside RPD headquarters

A woman was arrested and charged over the weekend with assaulting an officer during protests that occurred outside Richmond Police Headquarters.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Michaela Hatton has been charged with the assault and battery of a police officer and conspiring with others to incite a riot.

Hatton was arraigned on Monday morning on the felony charges and has since been released.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 14.

Richmond police said she is charged in connection to the protests outside of Richmond Police Headquarters Sunday night, where protesters say that tear gas was used on them.

The protest started Sunday night after videos surfaced online Saturday night showing a Richmond police vehicle attempting to make its way through a crowd, striking people at the Lee monument. Police say they’re looking for the people who attacked an officer through an open window and damaged the vehicle involved.

The officer then drove the police SUV on the curb to avoid the crowd standing in the middle of the intersection. Video shows the SUV driving over a sidewalk before going back onto the road into the path of demonstrators, sparking outrage.

The incident also led to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney asking the officer involved to be put on administrative leave.