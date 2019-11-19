Woman dies of injuries 2 years after Las Vegas mass shooting

A woman who was hurt in the Las vegas mass shooting two years ago has died because of injuries sustained during the massacre.

Kim Gervais died Friday from complications resulting from injuries sustained in the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. (Source: Family photo/KSNV/CNN)

“She was always smiling and happy and was just, she was so outgoing,” Stephan Rudolph said of his aunt, Kim Gervais.

Always smiling, always traveling and a zest for life - that’s how Rudolph said he’ll remember his aunt. He still finds it hard to believe that she was the victim of a mass shooting.

The night of Oct. 1, 2017, as bullets poured into a crowd of more than 20,000 people at the Route 91 Country Music Festival, one hit Gervais in the upper spine, paralyzing her from the neck down.

“She had to grasp the fact that she no longer could work. She had to grasp the fact that she had to rely on other people to take care of her,” Rudolph said.

She spent at least one year at a Las Vegas hospital before going home to California.

Despite being paralyzed, she still dealt with agonizing pain, both physically and emotionally. Her best friend, who went to the concert with her, was also hit by gunfire and didn’t survive.

“She watched her best friend die right in front of her. The recovery from that was probably just as hard as her actual physical recovery,” Rudolph said.

Her nephew says a few months ago, his aunt ended up back in the hospital dealing with complications from her injuries.

“She actually ended up having some heart problems there towards the end. The stress of her injuries, I believe, were putting just a lot of stress on her heart,” Rudolph said.

Her family said the stress on her body was just too much and that they’re finding comfort in knowing that she’s at peace.

Copyright 2019 KSNV via CNN. All rights reserved.