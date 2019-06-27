Woman facing embezzlement charges after allegedly stealing over $465,000

A Waynesboro woman who allegedly took over $465,000 from a retirement home in Augusta County is facing embezzlement charges in circuit court.

Kathy Marshall was indicted by an Augusta County grand jury in May for seven counts of embezzlement.

Rodney Martin, one of the owners of Stuarts Draft Retirement Community, said Marshall worked for them for about 14 years. He said they discovered the issue in January of this year.

According to a court affidavit, Marshall was writing checks and later deleting checks from company records. The affidavit said Marshall was also altering other bills that had previously been paid to cover her thefts.

"Obviously it's been a very sad and disappointing situation for us," Martin said. "But we are very grateful that we're in good financial standing."

Martin added they are working to make sure something like this does not happen again.

"We have been working with our accounting firm to make sure this kind of fraudulent activity does not occur again," Martin said.

The embezzlement allegedly happened over a seven-year span, from 2012 to 2018. Martin said they're also working with their insurance company, and are being reimbursed for a substantial amount of what was allegedly stolen.

Martin said no resident accounts were ever compromised. Marshall is set to appear in circuit court on July 8.