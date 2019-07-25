Woman finds family online after searching for decades

After decades of searching, one Shenandoah Valley woman was finally able to find her birth family online, and now she's getting the chance to meet them.

Holly DiLorenzo shows a photo of her biological brother. | Credit: WHSV.

Holly DiLorenzo learned she was adopted as a young child. While she loved her adopted family, she always wanted to learn more about her biological family – especially her mother.

"I always had the desire to find out," DiLorenzo said. "But in New York, unfortunately, the records are sealed."

DiLorenzo was given up for adoption by her mother when she was a baby. She spent 22 months in an orphanage and foster homes.

The search was difficult; she hired a private investigator and used her law enforcement contacts. She wasn't able to find out much information about her mother until after her adopted father died. At that point, DiLorenzo learned more about her mother, and learned she had a brother as well.

"You just want to know about your life," DiLorenzo said.

After putting out Craigslist ads without luck, DiLorenzo finally joined Ancestry.com in April 2018. She was trying to find her brother. In October 2018, she connected with someone else — a half-sister.

"She was flabbergasted," DiLorenzo said. "Because she was, we were both looking for the same person. Her half brother, my full brother."

It turns out DiLorenzo was born out of an affair between her mother and her father. Her father had another family, and that meant four older siblings for DiLorenzo. Her mother also went on to have another family, and that meant four younger siblings as well.

A few months after the first contact with her older half-sister, the niece of her younger brother reached out to her.

DiLorenzo said she wanted to go into a cocoon after gaining so many family members. Family has always been very important to her.

"Back home in New York, Italian families are everything," DiLorenzo said. "It's just.... and I lost that, when I lost my mom and dad."

DiLorenzo said she never imagined she would have that again.

"This is truly something that I never ever dreamed, I prayed that it would come about," DiLorenzo said.

She encourages anyone who has ever thought about looking for their family through Ancestry.com to give it a try, even if they're on the fence. Without it, she would have never found her family. On Wednesday, DiLorenzo flew out to Indiana to meet her family in person for the first time.

"It's a dream come true," DiLorenzo said. "To think that these 50 years of wondering is actually coming true."

